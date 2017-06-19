Dallas Stars owner seeks Frisco O.K. for upscale hotel project
There are 1 comment on the Dallas Morning News story from Monday, titled Dallas Stars owner seeks Frisco O.K. for upscale hotel project. In it, Dallas Morning News reports that:
Dallas Stars owner Tom Gaglardi is looking to expand his hospitality reach inside the U.S. with a proposed 300-room hotel in Frisco. The Frisco City Council Tuesday will be asked to vote on a plan to sell 3.7 acres of city-owned land to Northland Developments Texas Inc. for the development of a Sutton Place hotel.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
|
#1 Yesterday
MY opinion is:
Frisco City Council should approve this project and change mind on "Wade Park" project, which has approved before.
Because "Wade Park"'s 2 billion project including a Whole Food store, which make difference between Plano and Frisco, and 2 luxurious hotels is on hold without money. Wade Park project may get money after 100 years (No one knows). Wade Park's current situation hurts Frisco badly.
So, Frisco City Council should approve a project with enough money and build quickly, then
withdraw a previously approve project without enough funding and owns the Wade project's
property.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Frisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|4 hr
|neighbor
|1,830
|bring it back
|Jun 15
|bigc19
|1
|Trading work for living.
|Jun 13
|Gyromust
|1
|Downtown Plano celebrates Pride Month
|Jun 13
|Big Duke 6
|1
|Testing
|Jun 2
|PlanoGal
|2
|My mother in law gives me a stiffy ! (Aug '12)
|May 30
|Patty lover
|8
|community issues
|May '17
|christianm
|1
Find what you want!
Search Frisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC