There are on the Dallas Morning News story from Monday, titled Dallas Stars owner seeks Frisco O.K. for upscale hotel project. In it, Dallas Morning News reports that:

Dallas Stars owner Tom Gaglardi is looking to expand his hospitality reach inside the U.S. with a proposed 300-room hotel in Frisco. The Frisco City Council Tuesday will be asked to vote on a plan to sell 3.7 acres of city-owned land to Northland Developments Texas Inc. for the development of a Sutton Place hotel.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.