Dallas Stars owner seeks Frisco O.K. for upscale hotel project

There are 1 comment on the Dallas Morning News story from Monday, titled Dallas Stars owner seeks Frisco O.K. for upscale hotel project. In it, Dallas Morning News reports that:

Dallas Stars owner Tom Gaglardi is looking to expand his hospitality reach inside the U.S. with a proposed 300-room hotel in Frisco. The Frisco City Council Tuesday will be asked to vote on a plan to sell 3.7 acres of city-owned land to Northland Developments Texas Inc. for the development of a Sutton Place hotel.

Wayne Lowe

Livermore, CA

#1 Yesterday
MY opinion is:

Frisco City Council should approve this project and change mind on "Wade Park" project, which has approved before.

Because "Wade Park"'s 2 billion project including a Whole Food store, which make difference between Plano and Frisco, and 2 luxurious hotels is on hold without money. Wade Park project may get money after 100 years (No one knows). Wade Park's current situation hurts Frisco badly.

So, Frisco City Council should approve a project with enough money and build quickly, then
withdraw a previously approve project without enough funding and owns the Wade project's
property.
