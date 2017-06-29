D-FW developers bet millions on restaurants to draw a crowd, but will you bite?
Real estate developers are counting on your restaurant dollars to make up for the decline in retail storefronts that's plaguing the property sector. Almost every new real estate project being built in North Texas has something in common -- they are crammed full of new restaurants begging for you business.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Frisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|4 hr
|neighbor
|1,867
|ATI Career Training Center in Dallas, Texas A Scam (Nov '06)
|17 hr
|Daniel lopez
|397
|Michele montalvo
|Mon
|Lix
|2
|Is it ok for my sister to be dating our step un... (May '10)
|Jun 21
|Delay S
|16
|Dallas Stars owner seeks Frisco O.K. for upscal...
|Jun 20
|Wayne Lowe
|1
|bring it back
|Jun 15
|bigc19
|1
|Trading work for living.
|Jun 13
|Gyromust
|1
Find what you want!
Search Frisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC