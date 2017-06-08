Continue reading North Texas' Austin Ranch is getting a boost from the boom at nearby Legacy West
Sitting by a lakeside swimming pool at Austin Ranch, you wouldn't know that one of the biggest North Texas employment centers, Legacy West , is just over the hill. With over 4,300 apartments and hundreds of homes, the almost 20-year-old Austin Ranch development is just south of State Highway 121 and west of Dallas North Tollway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Frisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|neighbor
|1,800
|Testing
|Jun 2
|PlanoGal
|2
|My mother in law gives me a stiffy ! (Aug '12)
|May 30
|Patty lover
|8
|Attorney General Ken Paxton's pastor sues lead ...
|May 23
|DMN is bias
|2
|Unfinished Home on N. Custer Road between ManeG... (Jun '14)
|May 20
|Cher Hukill
|14
|community issues
|May 20
|christianm
|1
|Down Under Pub Closed? What Happened? (Dec '07)
|May '17
|Ida
|22
Find what you want!
Search Frisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC