ComforceHealth's Bindu Chawla Speaking at TXHIMA

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bindu Chawla, ComforceHealth Director of Coding Operations, will be speaking at the Texas Health Information Management Association's annual event. The event will be held at the Embassy Suites Dallas-Frisco in Frisco, Texas, from June 28 - 30. Bindu will be presenting on June 30th on, "HIM Professional Competencies and Workforce Development: Harnessing the Power of ONE!" "This presentation will focus on strategies and tools to integrate both global and domestic HIM teams as ONE to deliver consistent top quality HIM services to clients across the nation," notes Bindu Chawla of ComforceHealth.

