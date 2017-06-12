Cano-Maldonado: Golden Boy on ESPN Un...

Cano-Maldonado: Golden Boy on ESPN Undercard Set

Tuesday Jun 13 Read more: Boxing Scene

Top Texas contenders and prospects from across the state will come together this Saturday night, June 17 for an action-packed evening of fights from the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco. As part of the Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN telecast, Championship hardware will be on the line in the all-Texas, eight-round co-main event as standout Golden Boy Prospect Joshua "The Professor" Franco of San Antonio faces off against Oscar Mojica of Dallas for the WBC Youth Silver Flyweight title.

