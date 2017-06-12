Cano-Maldonado: Golden Boy on ESPN Undercard Set
Top Texas contenders and prospects from across the state will come together this Saturday night, June 17 for an action-packed evening of fights from the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco. As part of the Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN telecast, Championship hardware will be on the line in the all-Texas, eight-round co-main event as standout Golden Boy Prospect Joshua "The Professor" Franco of San Antonio faces off against Oscar Mojica of Dallas for the WBC Youth Silver Flyweight title.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.
Add your comments below
Frisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|52 min
|neighbor
|1,809
|bring it back
|Thu
|bigc19
|1
|Trading work for living.
|Jun 13
|Gyromust
|1
|Downtown Plano celebrates Pride Month
|Jun 13
|Big Duke 6
|1
|Testing
|Jun 2
|PlanoGal
|2
|My mother in law gives me a stiffy ! (Aug '12)
|May 30
|Patty lover
|8
|community issues
|May 20
|christianm
|1
Find what you want!
Search Frisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC