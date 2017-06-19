Brooks is a good boy. He just may not...

Brooks is a good boy. He just may not be up to par for being a good bat dog.

Wednesday

Brooks, a Golden Retriever, is the official team dog for the baseball team out of Frisco, Texas, a Class AA affiliate of the Texas Rangers.

