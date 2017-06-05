Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band announce 2017 Runaway Train Tour...

Bob Seger and The Silver Bullet Band will launch their 2017 North American Tour on August 24 and includes a tour date at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, TX on Saturday, October 21. Arena and amphitheater dates are scheduled in Boston, Detroit, Columbus, and Atlanta. Additional dates and venues to be announced include Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, Seattle, Minneapolis and more.

