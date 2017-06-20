The 2017 US Youth Soccer Region III Championships, which will feature top teams in the 13U through 19/20U age groups, kick off with opening ceremonies Thursday, June 22, with games running from Friday, June 23 through Thursday, June 29. Regional winners of the 13U through 19/20U age groups earn a berth to the 2017 US Youth Soccer National Championships, which will be played July 24-29 at the Toyota Soccer Center in Frisco, Texas. US Youth Soccer State Cup Champions and select runners-up from 12 US Youth Soccer State Associations in Region III, including host North Carolina Youth Soccer Association, will participate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Usyouthsoccer.org.