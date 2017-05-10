University Sudents Making Unannounced VR Game with Gearbox
A team of 16 student were picked from one of the best grad schools for game development, SMU Guildhall, and they'll begin work on the mysterious title after graduating in May. Gearbox has a long history with SMU Guildhall, as the studio has hired many of the university's alumni. Some of these developers have even come back to the school to participate in thesis reading committees.
