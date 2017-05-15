U.S. Women's National Team forward Ma...

U.S. Women's National Team forward Mallory Pugh to join Washington Spirit

Saturday May 13 Read more: The Oregonian

U.S. midfielder Mallory Pugh is tripped by Russia defender Tatiana Sheikina, rear, at the net as Russia goalie Alena Belyaeva defends against the attack in the the second half of an international friendly soccer match in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, April 6, 2017. U.S. Women's National Team forward Mallory Pugh will join the Washington Spirit, the National Women's Soccer League announced Saturday.

