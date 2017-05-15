U.S. Women's National Team forward Mallory Pugh to join Washington Spirit
U.S. midfielder Mallory Pugh is tripped by Russia defender Tatiana Sheikina, rear, at the net as Russia goalie Alena Belyaeva defends against the attack in the the second half of an international friendly soccer match in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, April 6, 2017. U.S. Women's National Team forward Mallory Pugh will join the Washington Spirit, the National Women's Soccer League announced Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oregonian.
Add your comments below
Frisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U.S. patients choosing Mexican hospitals for pr... (Aug '07)
|12 hr
|Myra
|47
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|23 hr
|guest
|1,617
|Continue reading Developer Hines plans mixed-us...
|May 10
|Buck turgidson
|1
|Unfinished Home on N. Custer Road between ManeG... (Jun '14)
|May 9
|Lilly Manders
|10
|Down Under Pub Closed? What Happened? (Dec '07)
|May 8
|Ida
|22
|ATI Career Training Center in Dallas, Texas A Scam (Nov '06)
|May 8
|David Ford
|396
|My Wife in need of a Kidney Donor
|May 7
|bakahle
|1
Find what you want!
Search Frisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC