Texas city takes big step toward self...

Texas city takes big step toward self-driving cars with vehicle-to-infrastructure communication

Tuesday May 2 Read more: The Car Connection

The road leading toward self-driving cars has made it to Texas, where a Dallas suburb is set to become the nation's second city equipped with vehicle-to-infrastructure communication. That means that cars equipped with V2I technology in Frisco, Texas, will soon be able to talk to the sprawling city's traffic signals.

