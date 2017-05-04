Texas city takes big step toward self-driving cars with vehicle-to-infrastructure communication
The road leading toward self-driving cars has made it to Texas, where a Dallas suburb is set to become the nation's second city equipped with vehicle-to-infrastructure communication. That means that cars equipped with V2I technology in Frisco, Texas, will soon be able to talk to the sprawling city's traffic signals.
