Reliant Dallas Cowboys Aim for Fences at Reliant Home Run Derby,...

Showcasing athleticism for a good cause, members of the Dallas Cowboys took to the baseball diamond to bat for charity at the sixth annual Reliant Home Run Derby. For the first time, the annual competition was open to the public and nearly 3,000 fans filled Dr Pepper Ballpark in Frisco, Texas, to cheer as their favorite players raised $50,000 for the Gene and Jerry Jones Family North Texas Youth Education Town of The Salvation Army Arlington.

