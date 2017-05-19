Poor renters don't get respect from suburbanites a " even if they are paying thousands
While North Texas apartments are at record-high costs - in many cases they're nicer than the average house - renters still get zero respect. All their fancy rooftop swimming pools, plush lobby lounges, fitness centers to die for and private dog parks won't get them any props from snobby homeowners.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Frisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|15 hr
|guest
|1,641
|Attorney General Ken Paxton's pastor sues lead ...
|Tue
|DMN is bias
|2
|Unfinished Home on N. Custer Road between ManeG... (Jun '14)
|May 20
|Cher Hukill
|14
|community issues
|May 20
|christianm
|1
|What is your child doing this summer?
|May 19
|ReachAcademy
|1
|U.S. patients choosing Mexican hospitals for pr... (Aug '07)
|May 16
|Myra
|47
|Continue reading Developer Hines plans mixed-us...
|May 10
|Buck turgidson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Frisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC