New tower at Cowboys' Star in Frisco will have luxury condos

Wednesday May 17 Read more: Dallas Morning News

Frisco's city council has given preliminary approval for the construction of a luxury high-rise condo tower at the Dallas Cowboys' Star mixed-use project. The planned tower would be the first residential building in the 100-acre development at the northwest corner of the Dallas North Tollway and Warren Parkway.

