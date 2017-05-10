Mandatory Breathalyzers for NTX Proms

Mandatory Breathalyzers for NTX Proms

NBC Dallas

When Prosper High School students attend prom this Saturday night, they will be administered a breathalyzer test by the Prosper Independent School District police department prior to gaining entrance. "Student safety and well-being is our first priority at PHS and PISD including at Prom; therefore, this year, ALL STUDENTS entering prom will be breathalyzed before entering by PISD police.

