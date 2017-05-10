Mandatory Breathalyzers for NTX Proms
When Prosper High School students attend prom this Saturday night, they will be administered a breathalyzer test by the Prosper Independent School District police department prior to gaining entrance. "Student safety and well-being is our first priority at PHS and PISD including at Prom; therefore, this year, ALL STUDENTS entering prom will be breathalyzed before entering by PISD police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Dallas.
Add your comments below
Frisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|guest
|1,575
|Continue reading Developer Hines plans mixed-us...
|21 hr
|Buck turgidson
|1
|Unfinished Home on N. Custer Road between ManeG... (Jun '14)
|Tue
|Lilly Manders
|10
|Down Under Pub Closed? What Happened? (Dec '07)
|Mon
|Ida
|22
|ATI Career Training Center in Dallas, Texas A Scam (Nov '06)
|May 8
|David Ford
|396
|My Wife in need of a Kidney Donor
|May 7
|bakahle
|1
|I want to move close to my work in the Frisco area
|May 2
|Glenn
|1
Find what you want!
Search Frisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC