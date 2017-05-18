HALL Group and Zagster Launch Frisco's First Bike Share Program at HALL Park
HALL Park's program will be the first bike share implemented in the City of Frisco and is a key part of the park-wide enhancements that HALL Park has undergone over the past year. Starting Friday, May 19, HALL Park cruiser bikes will be available at eight stations throughout the park for members to use for on-demand, local trips.
