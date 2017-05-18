HALL Group and Zagster Launch Frisco'...

HALL Group and Zagster Launch Frisco's First Bike Share Program at HALL Park

Next Story Prev Story
54 min ago Read more: World News Report

HALL Park's program will be the first bike share implemented in the City of Frisco and is a key part of the park-wide enhancements that HALL Park has undergone over the past year. Starting Friday, May 19, HALL Park cruiser bikes will be available at eight stations throughout the park for members to use for on-demand, local trips.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Frisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 8 hr guest 1,625
News U.S. patients choosing Mexican hospitals for pr... (Aug '07) Tue Myra 47
News Continue reading Developer Hines plans mixed-us... May 10 Buck turgidson 1
Unfinished Home on N. Custer Road between ManeG... (Jun '14) May 9 Lilly Manders 10
Down Under Pub Closed? What Happened? (Dec '07) May 8 Ida 22
ATI Career Training Center in Dallas, Texas A Scam (Nov '06) May 8 David Ford 396
My Wife in need of a Kidney Donor May 7 bakahle 1
See all Frisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Frisco Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Tornado Watch for Collin County was issued at May 18 at 1:55PM CDT

Frisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Frisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
 

Frisco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,112 • Total comments across all topics: 281,106,466

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC