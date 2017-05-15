Fundraiser planned for Bison fan known for helping others
A popular Bison fan known for his "big" heart and giving ways is now in need of some help himself. Terry Waltz was one of the Bison fanatics who put on a Bison football sumo suit and walked around the tailgating lot in Frisco, Texas during the football team's championship games to raise money for people in need of some extra support.
