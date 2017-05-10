Frisco men indicted for hate crimes targeting gay men using Grindr app

Four Frisco men have been indicted on federal hate crime and conspiracy charges for four home invasions targeting gay men. An Eastern District federal grand jury named Nigel Garrett, 21; Chancler Encalade, 20; Anthony Shelton, 19; and Cameron Ajiduah, 18 in an indictment accusing them of conspiring to cause bodily harm to people based on their sexual orientation.

