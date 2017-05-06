Frisco chooses former council member ...

Frisco chooses former council member Jeff Cheney as new mayor

Saturday May 6 Read more: Dallas Morning News

Former Frisco City Council member Jeff Cheney was elected mayor over former council member Bob Allen in a close race on Saturday. Cheney owns his own real estate company and had the support of the current city council members.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

