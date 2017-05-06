Frisco chooses former council member Jeff Cheney as new mayor
Former Frisco City Council member Jeff Cheney was elected mayor over former council member Bob Allen in a close race on Saturday. Cheney owns his own real estate company and had the support of the current city council members.
Read more at Dallas Morning News.
