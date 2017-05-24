EVITA Starring Rebecca Paige at Theat...

EVITA Starring Rebecca Paige at Theatre Frisco This June

Next Story Prev Story
5 min ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Set in Argentina between 1934-1952, the Tony-winning musical follows Eva Duarte on her journey from poor illegitimate child to ambitious actress to, as wife of military leader-turned-president Juan Peron, the most powerful woman in Latin America, before her death from cancer at age 33. Theatre Frisco's production will feature a cast and production team including long time veterans of the DFW theatre community. Well-loved singer/actress, Rebecca Paige, will be taking on the title role, joined by Darret Hart as Peron, Aaron Gallagher as Che and Chris Edwards as Magaldi.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Frisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 4 hr guest 1,641
News Attorney General Ken Paxton's pastor sues lead ... 22 hr DMN is bias 2
Unfinished Home on N. Custer Road between ManeG... (Jun '14) May 20 Cher Hukill 14
community issues May 20 christianm 1
What is your child doing this summer? May 19 ReachAcademy 1
News U.S. patients choosing Mexican hospitals for pr... (Aug '07) May 16 Myra 47
News Continue reading Developer Hines plans mixed-us... May 10 Buck turgidson 1
See all Frisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Frisco Forum Now

Frisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Frisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Microsoft
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. China
  5. Iran
 

Frisco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,820 • Total comments across all topics: 281,248,925

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC