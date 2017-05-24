EVITA Starring Rebecca Paige at Theatre Frisco This June

Set in Argentina between 1934-1952, the Tony-winning musical follows Eva Duarte on her journey from poor illegitimate child to ambitious actress to, as wife of military leader-turned-president Juan Peron, the most powerful woman in Latin America, before her death from cancer at age 33. Theatre Frisco's production will feature a cast and production team including long time veterans of the DFW theatre community. Well-loved singer/actress, Rebecca Paige, will be taking on the title role, joined by Darret Hart as Peron, Aaron Gallagher as Che and Chris Edwards as Magaldi.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.