EVITA Starring Rebecca Paige at Theatre Frisco This June
Set in Argentina between 1934-1952, the Tony-winning musical follows Eva Duarte on her journey from poor illegitimate child to ambitious actress to, as wife of military leader-turned-president Juan Peron, the most powerful woman in Latin America, before her death from cancer at age 33. Theatre Frisco's production will feature a cast and production team including long time veterans of the DFW theatre community. Well-loved singer/actress, Rebecca Paige, will be taking on the title role, joined by Darret Hart as Peron, Aaron Gallagher as Che and Chris Edwards as Magaldi.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Frisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|4 hr
|guest
|1,641
|Attorney General Ken Paxton's pastor sues lead ...
|22 hr
|DMN is bias
|2
|Unfinished Home on N. Custer Road between ManeG... (Jun '14)
|May 20
|Cher Hukill
|14
|community issues
|May 20
|christianm
|1
|What is your child doing this summer?
|May 19
|ReachAcademy
|1
|U.S. patients choosing Mexican hospitals for pr... (Aug '07)
|May 16
|Myra
|47
|Continue reading Developer Hines plans mixed-us...
|May 10
|Buck turgidson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Frisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC