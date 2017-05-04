Democrat announces intent to run against Burgess
Ira Bershad, a Democrat from Frisco, will make a formal announcement Sunday of his intent to run for the U.S. House of Representatives seat that represents most of Denton County, including Denton. U.S. Rep. Michael Burgess, R-Pilot Point, currently holds Texas' 26th Congressional District seat and is up for re-election next year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Frisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|10 hr
|guest
|1,562
|I want to move close to my work in the Frisco area
|Fri
|David Zupi Frisc...
|2
|After Plano and Frisco, Allen gets to show off ...
|May 2
|R Smith
|2
|Unfinished Home on N. Custer Road between ManeG... (Jun '14)
|Apr 30
|Crazy guy
|9
|Review: Dental Arts - D Shane Edwards DDS (Sep '10)
|Apr 12
|Guido
|10
|Down Under Pub Closed? What Happened? (Dec '07)
|Apr 11
|Ito
|21
|Frisco Online Access?? (Mar '13)
|Apr 11
|Oscar
|2
Find what you want!
Search Frisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC