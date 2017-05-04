Democrat announces intent to run agai...

Democrat announces intent to run against Burgess

Thursday Read more: Denton Record-Chronicle

Ira Bershad, a Democrat from Frisco, will make a formal announcement Sunday of his intent to run for the U.S. House of Representatives seat that represents most of Denton County, including Denton. U.S. Rep. Michael Burgess, R-Pilot Point, currently holds Texas' 26th Congressional District seat and is up for re-election next year.

