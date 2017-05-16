Dallas looks to grow hope in a food desert by attaching a market to Bonton Farms
Last year, to cover its rear after cutting poor ol' Costco a $3 million check to open a North Dallas location, the city dangled the same amount in front of big-name grocers in the hopes they'd plant a store or two in a southern Dallas food desert. No one at Dallas City Hall really thought it would gin up much business - and they were right - but at least they could say they tried.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Frisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U.S. patients choosing Mexican hospitals for pr... (Aug '07)
|12 min
|Myra
|47
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|11 hr
|guest
|1,617
|Continue reading Developer Hines plans mixed-us...
|May 10
|Buck turgidson
|1
|Unfinished Home on N. Custer Road between ManeG... (Jun '14)
|May 9
|Lilly Manders
|10
|Down Under Pub Closed? What Happened? (Dec '07)
|May 8
|Ida
|22
|ATI Career Training Center in Dallas, Texas A Scam (Nov '06)
|May 8
|David Ford
|396
|My Wife in need of a Kidney Donor
|May 7
|bakahle
|1
Find what you want!
Search Frisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC