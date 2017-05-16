Dallas looks to grow hope in a food desert by attaching a market to Bonton Farms

Last year, to cover its rear after cutting poor ol' Costco a $3 million check to open a North Dallas location, the city dangled the same amount in front of big-name grocers in the hopes they'd plant a store or two in a southern Dallas food desert. No one at Dallas City Hall really thought it would gin up much business - and they were right - but at least they could say they tried.

