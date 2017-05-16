Dallas looks to grow hope in a food d...

Dallas looks to grow hope in a food desert by attaching a market to Bonton Farms

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

Last year, to cover its rear after cutting poor ol' Costco a $3 million check to open a North Dallas location, the city dangled the same amount in front of big-name grocers in the hopes they'd plant a store or two in a southern Dallas food desert. No one at Dallas City Hall really thought it would gin up much business - and they were right - but at least they could say they tried.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Frisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News U.S. patients choosing Mexican hospitals for pr... (Aug '07) 12 min Myra 47
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 11 hr guest 1,617
News Continue reading Developer Hines plans mixed-us... May 10 Buck turgidson 1
Unfinished Home on N. Custer Road between ManeG... (Jun '14) May 9 Lilly Manders 10
Down Under Pub Closed? What Happened? (Dec '07) May 8 Ida 22
ATI Career Training Center in Dallas, Texas A Scam (Nov '06) May 8 David Ford 396
My Wife in need of a Kidney Donor May 7 bakahle 1
See all Frisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Frisco Forum Now

Frisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Frisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Frisco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,364 • Total comments across all topics: 281,062,568

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC