Crime 36 mins ago 2:50 p.m.Police arrest man asking teen girls to pose nude in Collin Co.

Police have in custody a man accused of approaching teen girls and asking them to pose nude. According to Celina police, 46-year-old Jonathan Ong Aviles, of Frisco, Texas, turned himself into officials on May 15. He was transported to the Collin County Detention Center on two warrants for 'Assault Causes Physical Contact' on a $4000 bond.

