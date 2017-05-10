Cowboys submit bid to host 2018 NFL Draft
And as things are always bigger in Texas, one venue alone isn't enough. The club has offered the league use of both AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, as well as The Star, the club's headquarters in Frisco, Texas, about 40 miles away, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones confirmed to the Dallas Morning News .
