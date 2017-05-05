Continue reading What's new on the me...

Continue reading What's new on the menu in North Texas grocery stores? Calorie counts

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

Many supermarkets, convenience stores and chain restaurants that operate in North Texas say they are moving forward with adding nutrition labeling, even though federal requirements that were supposed to go into effect Friday have been pushed back a year. Most companies, which have already done all the prep work, see no reason to hold off, especially supermarkets with elaborate prepared meal sections.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Frisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 6 hr Frito gay lay lawyer 1,548
I want to move close to my work in the Frisco area 8 hr David Zupi Frisc... 2
News After Plano and Frisco, Allen gets to show off ... May 2 R Smith 2
Unfinished Home on N. Custer Road between ManeG... (Jun '14) Apr 30 Crazy guy 9
Review: Dental Arts - D Shane Edwards DDS (Sep '10) Apr 12 Guido 10
Down Under Pub Closed? What Happened? (Dec '07) Apr 11 Ito 21
Frisco Online Access?? (Mar '13) Apr 11 Oscar 2
See all Frisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Frisco Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Collin County was issued at May 05 at 2:48PM CDT

Frisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Frisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
 

Frisco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,538 • Total comments across all topics: 280,795,570

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC