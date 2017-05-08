Continue reading What does Frisco want from its next school superintendent?

In his four years as the Frisco ISD superintendent, Dr. Jeremy Lyon oversaw huge growth in the district's number of students and campuses, as well as a partnership with the Dallas Cowboys and the city to satisfy the need for a new stadium. Lyon is set to leave Frisco ISD at the end of June, and the district's funding challenge -- trying to keep up with all that growth -- looms large for his replacement.

