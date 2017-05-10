Continue reading Blotter: Federal gra...

Continue reading Blotter: Federal grand jury indicts four Frisco men on hate crime charges

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 10 Read more: Denton Record-Chronicle

Four Frisco men are facing hate crime and conspiracy charges after federal officials say they committed four home invasions in Plano, Frisco and Aubrey between Jan. 17 and Feb. 7, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office. Anthony Shelton, 19, Nigel Garrett, 21, Chancler Encalade, 20, and Cameron Ajiduah, 18, were indicted by a federal grand jury Wednesday on a charge of conspiring to cause bodily injury to persons because of sexual orientation, the release said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Frisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 7 hr guest 1,612
News Continue reading Developer Hines plans mixed-us... May 10 Buck turgidson 1
Unfinished Home on N. Custer Road between ManeG... (Jun '14) May 9 Lilly Manders 10
Down Under Pub Closed? What Happened? (Dec '07) May 8 Ida 22
ATI Career Training Center in Dallas, Texas A Scam (Nov '06) May 8 David Ford 396
My Wife in need of a Kidney Donor May 7 bakahle 1
I want to move close to my work in the Frisco area May 2 Glenn 1
See all Frisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Frisco Forum Now

Frisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Frisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Frisco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,266 • Total comments across all topics: 281,035,309

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC