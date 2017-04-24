Big Days Ahead for Frisco ISD

Big Days Ahead for Frisco ISD

A handful of big decisions will be made in the coming days that will have a lasting impact on the fastest-growing school district in North Texas. Early voting ends on Tuesday for the May 6 election .

