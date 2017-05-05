15 years later, the Frisco Coons masc...

15 years later, the Frisco Coons mascot debate continues on Facebook

Next Story Prev Story
45 min ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

You might remember the past controversy about the original mascot of Frisco High School. As my ten-year high school reunion rolls around, jarring reminders of that ugly debate have surfaced.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Frisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I want to move close to my work in the Frisco area 27 min David Zupi Frisc... 2
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 2 hr guest 1,541
News After Plano and Frisco, Allen gets to show off ... May 2 R Smith 2
Unfinished Home on N. Custer Road between ManeG... (Jun '14) Apr 30 Crazy guy 9
Review: Dental Arts - D Shane Edwards DDS (Sep '10) Apr 12 Guido 10
Down Under Pub Closed? What Happened? (Dec '07) Apr 11 Ito 21
Frisco Online Access?? (Mar '13) Apr 11 Oscar 2
See all Frisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Frisco Forum Now

Frisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Frisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Frisco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,204 • Total comments across all topics: 280,787,981

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC