Texas public schools would see some f...

Texas public schools would see some funding increases under bill poised for House passage

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

The House was expected to give tentative approval late Wednesday to what its leaders hope will be the first of a multi-year scrubbing of Texas' barnacle-encrusted system for funding public schools. Lieutenants of Speaker Joe Straus, who has made a school-finance overhaul one of his top goals, fended off hostile amendments and were poised to advance the bill despite opposition from some staunch conservatives.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Frisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 15 hr guest 1,436
News Intelligent Design Education Day - Dallas Apr 15 Timmee 3
Review: Dental Arts - D Shane Edwards DDS (Sep '10) Apr 12 Guido 10
Down Under Pub Closed? What Happened? (Dec '07) Apr 11 Ito 21
Frisco Online Access?? (Mar '13) Apr 11 Oscar 2
Attorney Sharon Easley is unethical and psychotic (Aug '10) Mar 21 3565ana 27
Review: Complete Outdoor Concepts (Oct '08) Mar '17 Anthony Antonacci 51
See all Frisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Frisco Forum Now

Frisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Frisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Afghanistan
 

Frisco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,718 • Total comments across all topics: 280,421,322

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC