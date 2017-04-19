Texas public schools would see some funding increases under bill poised for House passage

The House was expected to give tentative approval late Wednesday to what its leaders hope will be the first of a multi-year scrubbing of Texas' barnacle-encrusted system for funding public schools. Lieutenants of Speaker Joe Straus, who has made a school-finance overhaul one of his top goals, fended off hostile amendments and were poised to advance the bill despite opposition from some staunch conservatives.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.