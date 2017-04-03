Roofing Solicitor Allegedly Shot by Homeowner
A North Texas roofer is recovering after being shot while soliciting roofing jobs after a recent hail storm. The suspected gunman, 45-year-old Radu Chivu, has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon, police say.
