Parkinson's education center opens today in Richardson

Friday Apr 7 Read more: Denton Record-Chronicle

The Parkinson Voice Project opens the Clark and Brigid Lund Parkinson's Education Center at 2 p.m. today with a ribbon cutting at the new center in Richardson. The voice project is a nonprofit founded by University of North Texas alumna and speech pathologist Samantha Elandary, who pioneered two programs that help Parkinson's patients regain speech ability and volume.

