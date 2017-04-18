Oil and gas promoter goes to prison

Tuesday Apr 11

An oil and gas promoter who sold interests in drilling projects in Brazoria County and other parts of Texas and Louisiana was sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty to securities fraud in Collin County, according to the Texas State Securities Board. Mark Christopher Parman of Frisco raised about $850,000 from investors.

