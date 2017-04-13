Officials break ground on FM156 widening project in Justin
A groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday marked the beginning of construction on the new four-lane highway project on FM156 with Denton County Commissioner Andy Eads and city of Justin officials in attendance. The expansion project was awarded to Mario Sinacola Companies of Frisco at a construction cost of just over $32,500,000.
