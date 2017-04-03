News 3 mins ago 11:50 a.m.Door-to-door roofing solicitor shot ouside Frisco home
Officers were called to the 6000 block of Larkspur Lane where they took a 45-year-old adult male shooter into custody without incident. Chivu is currently being held in the Frisco Jail and is being charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.
