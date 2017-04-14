Frisco police seek witnesses to motorcycle crash that killed Little Elm man
Jeffrey Albert, 48, was traveling east on Eldorado Parkway east of Teel Parkway about 5 a.m. Friday when he was involved in a crash with two other vehicles. Albert, who was not wearing a helmet, was transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.
