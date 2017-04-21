Frisco ISD candidates on the defensive as group that endorsed them seeks to get rid of prayer room
The Frisco United political action group was born out of concern for fiscal conservatism and opposition to the district's 2016 appeal for a higher tax rate. So it was shocking to some area residents that the group sent out a mailer about the Frisco ISD school board race that included a call to voters to "Remove Taxpayer Funded Muslim Prayer Room."
