Frisco ISD Budget Proposes Cuts to Support Staff

Frisco Independent School District school board members, staff and parents received their first look at the proposed 2017-2018 budget Monday evening, which includes cuts to support staff. For the last eight months, a group of 28 parents, staff and community members has worked on a priorities-based budget to find ways to save money or generate additional revenue for a district facing a $30 million shortfall by 2020.

