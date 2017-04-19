First Allen and now McKinney eyes a conference center and hotel project
News of the project planned for McKinney's Craig Ranch comes just a week after the city of Allen announced it was moving ahead with construction on a larger hotel and conference complex on U.S. Highway 75. Denton's own project broke ground last year, making way for the 70,000-square-foot convention center and 11-story hotel, called the Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center. Kim Phillips, vice president of the Denton Convention & Visitors Bureau, said the meeting and convention industry is booming and there's room in the market for more options in North Texas.
