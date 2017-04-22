David Sedaris, Glennon Doyle Melton and other authors on tour April 23-29 in D-FW

Rep. Jason Villalba , R-Dallas, will discuss The Little Boy and the Old Woman at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 23, at Preston Royal Branch Library, 5626 Royal Lane, Dallas. Nancy Smith will discuss Churchill On The Riviera: Winston Churchill, Wendy Reves and The Villa La Pausa Built By Coco Chanel at 1 p.m. Sunday, April 23, at Barnes & Noble, 5959 Royal Lane, Dallas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.