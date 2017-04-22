David Sedaris, Glennon Doyle Melton a...

David Sedaris, Glennon Doyle Melton and other authors on tour April 23-29 in D-FW

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 22 Read more: Dallas Morning News

Rep. Jason Villalba , R-Dallas, will discuss The Little Boy and the Old Woman at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 23, at Preston Royal Branch Library, 5626 Royal Lane, Dallas. Nancy Smith will discuss Churchill On The Riviera: Winston Churchill, Wendy Reves and The Villa La Pausa Built By Coco Chanel at 1 p.m. Sunday, April 23, at Barnes & Noble, 5959 Royal Lane, Dallas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Frisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 7 hr guest 1,486
News After Plano and Frisco, Allen gets to show off ... Apr 22 bromhead 1
News Intelligent Design Education Day - Dallas Apr 15 Timmee 3
Review: Dental Arts - D Shane Edwards DDS (Sep '10) Apr 12 Guido 10
Down Under Pub Closed? What Happened? (Dec '07) Apr 11 Ito 21
Frisco Online Access?? (Mar '13) Apr 11 Oscar 2
Attorney Sharon Easley is unethical and psychotic (Aug '10) Mar '17 3565ana 27
See all Frisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Frisco Forum Now

Frisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Frisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Frisco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,585 • Total comments across all topics: 280,580,434

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC