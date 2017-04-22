David Sedaris, Glennon Doyle Melton and other authors on tour April 23-29 in D-FW
Rep. Jason Villalba , R-Dallas, will discuss The Little Boy and the Old Woman at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 23, at Preston Royal Branch Library, 5626 Royal Lane, Dallas. Nancy Smith will discuss Churchill On The Riviera: Winston Churchill, Wendy Reves and The Villa La Pausa Built By Coco Chanel at 1 p.m. Sunday, April 23, at Barnes & Noble, 5959 Royal Lane, Dallas.
Frisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|7 hr
|guest
|1,486
|After Plano and Frisco, Allen gets to show off ...
|Apr 22
|bromhead
|1
|Intelligent Design Education Day - Dallas
|Apr 15
|Timmee
|3
|Review: Dental Arts - D Shane Edwards DDS (Sep '10)
|Apr 12
|Guido
|10
|Down Under Pub Closed? What Happened? (Dec '07)
|Apr 11
|Ito
|21
|Frisco Online Access?? (Mar '13)
|Apr 11
|Oscar
|2
|Attorney Sharon Easley is unethical and psychotic (Aug '10)
|Mar '17
|3565ana
|27
