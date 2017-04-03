Dallas Reportedly a 'Favorite' to Hos...

Dallas Reportedly a 'Favorite' to Host 2018 NFL Draft at Cowboys Headquarters

According to ESPN's Field Yates , the draft is slated to be held at the Cowboys ' new headquarters in Frisco, Texas, should they win the bid. Per Yates , Philadelphia is also in the running for the 2018 draft, while Kansas City and Green Bay are viewed as longshots.

