Dallas is Home to Carvanaa s Newest Car Vending Machine

Carvana's Frisco, Texas Car Vending Machine stands eight stories tall, contains four delivery bays and holds up to 30 cars. Upon completing the entire vehicle purchase process online, customers can opt to pick up their vehicle from the new Frisco Car Vending Machine, or choose to receive as-soon-as-next-day delivery service within 100 miles of the Dallas metropolitan area.

