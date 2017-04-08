Cynthia D'Aprix Sweeney, Jeff Guinn and other authors on tour April 9-15 in D/FW
Steve Copling will sign Sage Alexander and the Hall of Nightmares at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 9 at Barnes & Noble, 2601 Preston Road, Frisco. Jan Sikes will sign Til Death Do Us Part at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 9, at Barnes & Noble, 2201 Preston Road, Plano.
