Cynthia D'Aprix Sweeney, Jeff Guinn a...

Cynthia D'Aprix Sweeney, Jeff Guinn and other authors on tour April 9-15 in D/FW

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 8 Read more: Dallas Morning News

Steve Copling will sign Sage Alexander and the Hall of Nightmares at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 9 at Barnes & Noble, 2601 Preston Road, Frisco. Jan Sikes will sign Til Death Do Us Part at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 9, at Barnes & Noble, 2201 Preston Road, Plano.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Frisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 10 hr guest 1,436
News Intelligent Design Education Day - Dallas Apr 15 Timmee 3
Review: Dental Arts - D Shane Edwards DDS (Sep '10) Apr 12 Guido 10
Down Under Pub Closed? What Happened? (Dec '07) Apr 11 Ito 21
Frisco Online Access?? (Mar '13) Apr 11 Oscar 2
Attorney Sharon Easley is unethical and psychotic (Aug '10) Mar 21 3565ana 27
Review: Complete Outdoor Concepts (Oct '08) Mar '17 Anthony Antonacci 51
See all Frisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Frisco Forum Now

Frisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Frisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Frisco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,343 • Total comments across all topics: 280,416,777

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC