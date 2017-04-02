Continue reading Missing 95-year-old Little Elm man last seen at Frisco Wal-Mart
A 95-year-old Little Elm man who may have dementia was reported missing Sunday from his home in the Frisco Ranch subdivision. Joe Harris left the 1400 block of Crystal Lake Drive on Sunday, and appeared at some point on security camera footage from the Wal-Mart on FM 423 and Eldorado Parkway in Frisco, police said.
