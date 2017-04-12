Continue reading Frisco middle school locked down Wednesday after false report of gunman in area
Frisco ISD officials briefly locked down Staley Middle School Wednesday morning after an erroneous report that someone near the campus was carrying a handgun. Police received the report about 9 a.m. and the campus was closed "as a precautionary measure, just until we figured out what was going on, which was pretty quickly," said Frisco Police spokesman Benny Valdez.
