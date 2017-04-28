Continue reading Dog About Town: Playdates for the books and more things to do
World's Largest Dog Day , from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at Dr Pepper Ballpark in Frisco, invites four-leggers to play their way into the record books. Along with an enclosed area for romping, there will be contests including ugliest, cutest, most drool, most talented and owner/fur baby look-alikes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Frisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|27 min
|guest
|1,499
|After Plano and Frisco, Allen gets to show off ...
|Apr 22
|bromhead
|1
|Intelligent Design Education Day - Dallas
|Apr 15
|Timmee
|3
|Review: Dental Arts - D Shane Edwards DDS (Sep '10)
|Apr 12
|Guido
|10
|Down Under Pub Closed? What Happened? (Dec '07)
|Apr 11
|Ito
|21
|Frisco Online Access?? (Mar '13)
|Apr 11
|Oscar
|2
|Attorney Sharon Easley is unethical and psychotic (Aug '10)
|Mar '17
|3565ana
|27
Find what you want!
Search Frisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC