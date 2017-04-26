Continue reading Commissioners add 21...

Continue reading Commissioners add 21 new voter precincts, modify commissioner precinct boundary

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 26 Read more: Denton Record-Chronicle

This week, county commissioners unanimously approved the creation of 21 new voter precincts and modified a commissioner precinct boundary that will soon make voting precinct 2035 in Frisco, which is currently part of Precinct 2 - an area covering county's southeast region including portions of Carrollton and The Colony that's represented by Ron Marchant - a new addition to the Precinct 1 region - an area which covers most of north and east Denton County and is represented by Hugh Coleman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Frisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 11 hr guest 1,536
I want to move close to my work in the Frisco area May 2 Glenn 1
News After Plano and Frisco, Allen gets to show off ... May 2 R Smith 2
Unfinished Home on N. Custer Road between ManeG... (Jun '14) Apr 30 Crazy guy 9
Review: Dental Arts - D Shane Edwards DDS (Sep '10) Apr 12 Guido 10
Down Under Pub Closed? What Happened? (Dec '07) Apr 11 Ito 21
Frisco Online Access?? (Mar '13) Apr 11 Oscar 2
See all Frisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Frisco Forum Now

Frisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Frisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
 

Frisco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,983 • Total comments across all topics: 280,774,349

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC