Continue reading Commissioners add 21 new voter precincts, modify commissioner precinct boundary

This week, county commissioners unanimously approved the creation of 21 new voter precincts and modified a commissioner precinct boundary that will soon make voting precinct 2035 in Frisco, which is currently part of Precinct 2 - an area covering county's southeast region including portions of Carrollton and The Colony that's represented by Ron Marchant - a new addition to the Precinct 1 region - an area which covers most of north and east Denton County and is represented by Hugh Coleman.
