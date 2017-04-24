Commissioners to consider new voter p...

Commissioners to consider new voter precincts

Monday Apr 24 Read more: Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton County commissioners will consider boundary changes to county election and commissioners' precincts Tuesday. If approved the 21 new voter precincts would be added beginning Jan. 1. According to county documents, nine precincts are in excess of 5,000 active voters: 1004, 1029, 1032, 2017, 2028, 4003, 4007, 4032 and 4034.

