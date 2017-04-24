Commissioners to consider new voter precincts
Denton County commissioners will consider boundary changes to county election and commissioners' precincts Tuesday. If approved the 21 new voter precincts would be added beginning Jan. 1. According to county documents, nine precincts are in excess of 5,000 active voters: 1004, 1029, 1032, 2017, 2028, 4003, 4007, 4032 and 4034.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Frisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|23 min
|guest
|1,487
|After Plano and Frisco, Allen gets to show off ...
|Apr 22
|bromhead
|1
|Intelligent Design Education Day - Dallas
|Apr 15
|Timmee
|3
|Review: Dental Arts - D Shane Edwards DDS (Sep '10)
|Apr 12
|Guido
|10
|Down Under Pub Closed? What Happened? (Dec '07)
|Apr 11
|Ito
|21
|Frisco Online Access?? (Mar '13)
|Apr 11
|Oscar
|2
|Attorney Sharon Easley is unethical and psychotic (Aug '10)
|Mar '17
|3565ana
|27
Find what you want!
Search Frisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC