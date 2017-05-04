Collin-County 16 mins ago 6:55 a.m.Water leak forces partial evacuation of Frisco hospital
City spokeswoman Dana Baird said fire crews evacuated patients and moved them to other hospitals at about midnight Thursday. The emergency room won't be taking ambulance traffic until the leak is fixed, but fire crews are on the scene to help with "drive up" patients.
