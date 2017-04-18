Cardinal Energy Group, Inc. Acquires EOI Eagle Operating, Inc Assets
The Company and Eagle formally executed the definitive agreement to acquire the assets of EOI Eagle Operating, Inc located in Frisco, Texas on April 18, 2017. The Company issued 1,000,000 shares of the Series B Preferred stock and a note for $250,000 to acquire the assets of EOI Eagle Operating, Inc. Timothy W. Crawford, CEO of Cardinal Energy stated, "We are pleased to announce the acquisition of Eagle's assets as these assets will generate significant revenues to the Company.
